Closing weekly markets to hit street vendors badly: Nasvi

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:30 IST

New Delhi: National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) said the Delhi government’s decision to ban weekly markets till March 31 as a precautionary measure is going to have an adverse impact on the livelihoods of street vendors. The association said it was planning to write to the Delhi government to reconsider its decision and work out a way so that street vendors’ livelihood is not affected.

In most residential neighbourhoods in Delhi, weekly markets are a regular feature. “Livelihood of thousands of street vendors is dependent on these weekly markets. These people survive on daily earnings. If the markets are closed for two weeks how will these people earn their livelihood?” said Arbind Singh, national coordinator of NASVI.

Singh said that he will approach the government to rethink its decision.