CM inaugurates projects worth crores in Kangra constituency

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:34 IST

Himachal Pradesh government is committed to providing quality education to the youth, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday.

He was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the building of Government Degree College, Takipur, in Kangra assembly constituency. The college building has been constructed at a cost of ₹6.5 crore.

Thakur announced that the Takipur College will be renamed after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He said the state government has ensured uniform development across the state and welfare of every section of the society during the last two years.

He thanked the 15th Finance Commission for being considerate towards the developmental demands of the state and the union government for sanctioning developmental projects worth over ₹ 10,500 crore for the state.

Thakur said that the work on four-laning project in Kangra will take off soon which will improve connectivity and boost tourism activities.

He said efforts were being made to expand Gaggal Airport, so that big planes can land there.

The CM announced a sub-division of Jal Shakti Vibhag for Ranital, besides Junior Engineer Section for Thakurdwara.

He said a railway over bridge will be constructed in Kangra and ₹5.82 crore will be spent on its construction. The funding will be done by NABARD, he added.

He said that ₹ 17.78 crore will be spent under Jal Jivan Mission in Daulatpur area of the assembly segment.

Earlier, the CM had inaugurated the administrative block of Government Polytechnic College in Kangra, which has been constructed at a cost of ₹ 5.54 crore.

He also inaugurated the lift facility of Bachat Bhawan and laid the foundation stones of Revenue Colony, Kangra, and the additional accommodation at Kangra Rest House. The construction cost of the colony will be around ₹ 3.61 crore. He also launched several road projects, collective cost of which will be around ₹26 crore. He laid the foundation stone of a health sub-centre at Jalari as well.

DAILY VIDEO CAPSULE LAUNCHED

The CM on Wednesday evening launched the Himachal Bulletin, daily video capsule of the state government, at Dharamshala in Kangra.Thakur said Himachal Bulletin will be instrumental in making masses aware about the welfare schemes and developmental programmes of the state government. It will help them benefit from the schemes, he said.

Produced by state’s information and public relations department, the video capsule will be available on the Youtube channel- DPR Himachal, and Facebook account- HimachalPradeshGovtIPRDept.

It will also be available on the Twitter handle- dprhp and the Youtube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts of the chief minister’s office.