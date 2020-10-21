CM promises relief aid announcement in two days after discussion in cabinet

cities

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:15 IST

Pune: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said his government is committed to restore normalcy in the lives of those hit by heavy rains and floods in the state as soon as possible. Addressing the flood-hit people at Katgaon as he toured parts of the Marathwada district, Thackeray said the state cabinet will meet on Wednesday or Thursday to take a decision on the relief to be given to the affected people.

“In the next couple of days we will announce a relief package for flood-affected farmers in the state. We will ensure farmers stay on their farms. I am not here to tell you the numbers, but we will take decisions which will satisfy flood victims,” Thackeray said on Wednesday, on a visit to Osmanabad district’s flood-affected areas.

“This year started with a global disaster and our state was also affected. Then there were cyclones and now the heavy rains have affected our state. For the next seven-eight days the returning rains will be there. I know everyone is looking at me with a lot of hope, but just to please the citizens I won’t announce any big numbers. I will say what I will definitely do. I will ensure that all the flood-affected areas and people will be fully supported by our government,” Thackeray said.

Talking about the delay in the panchanama process, he said, “The state cabinet meeting will be held and by that time 80 per cent of the panchanamas will be completed. Once we get a complete review, we will ensure that each and every family affected by the floods will be given support and help. I promise that our government will help people in all possible ways to come back strong from this disaster.”

Maharashtra was affected by floods last week due to heavy rains on October 14 and 15. Several parts of Pune, Solapur and Osmanabad districts were affected. To review the flood-affected villages and farms, chief minster Uddhav Thackeray and state opposition party leader Devendra Fadnavis have started their visits since Monday. Thackeray accompanied by other state cabinet ministers of Maha Vikas Aghadi was on Osmanabad district visit on Wednesday.