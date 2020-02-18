CM takes stock of arrangements in Agra ahead of Trump’s visit

cities

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 19:43 IST

AGRA Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached Agra on Tuesday to review arrangements that have been put in place ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the city on February 24.

The CM travelled in a battery operated golf cart to enter the Taj Mahal premises and enquired about the passage to be taken by Trump here and arrangements for photography at specific locations on the premises during his forthcoming visit on February 24.

Notably, petrol/diesel-run vehicles are not allowed in the forecourt of Taj Mahal and thus VVIPs have to travel in golf carts.

Minister in UP cabinet Chaudhary Uday Bhan Singh accompanied the CM while officials from Agra travelled in another golf cart, which entered from the eastern gate of Taj Mahal.

Yogi Adityanath walked through the Royal Gate and had a view of the Taj from the red sandstone platform. His queries were answered by officials, including the superintending archaeologist of ASI (Agra circle) Vasant Kumar Swarnkar.

Thereafter, the chief minister moved to the Circuit House, where he held a meeting with officials.

Earlier in the day, the CM visited Kothi Meena Bazar where 1,260 couples tied the knot during at mass marriage programme organised by the labour department for the families of workers.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister stated that his government had been trying to benefit the deprived lot.

“We initiated this programme of mass marriage and got one lakh couples married in two and a half years. The state government is committed to the betterment of workers, so that they can come out of poverty. In today’s budget, we have made a provision for 18 Atal residential schools, including one in Agra, where children of workers can study with boarding facility,” said Adityanath.

He said workers were the foundation of development and appreciated labour department’s schemes in the presence of minister Swami Prasad Maurya. They both blessed the newlywed couples.