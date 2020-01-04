CM takes stock of rain readiness

cities

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 21:07 IST

Gurugram Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday called for the utilisation of excessive floodwater for irrigation without wasting it in the drains and stressed to conserve maximum rainwater during monsoon.

Chairing the 51st meeting of Haryana State Drought Relief and Flood Control Board, Khattar said that floods could result in huge loss to life and property, and that prior arrangements should be made to avert any untoward situation.

Senior government officials were present in the meeting held at Chandigarh, while the deputy commissioner of various districts joined the CM through videoconferencing.

Amit Khatri, DC, Gurugram, apprised those present that the work on Badshahpur drain has been completed and it would not overflow during monsoon. This will also ensure that annual flooding of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, which takes place near Narsingpur, is not repeated. He also informed the group that 250 ponds have been identified in the district and work to revive them is under way.

During the meeting, the CM directed the DCs to do a physical inspection of all the sites before starting any project. He also directed the DCs to identify four to five overflowing and dry ponds in their respective districts, which are required to be rejuvenated on a priority basis.

Additional chief secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Devender Singh, said that the last year, flood situation was normal. Although river Yamuna experienced an all-time high flood this year, there was no loss to life or property. He also informed that all the flood protection schemes proposed were reviewed and recommended by the Haryana State Advisory Committee in the forenoon session.