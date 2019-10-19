CM to UPPCL: Gear up to meet power demand

cities

POWER SECTOR REVIEW Says no rostering at Diwali, faults to be attended quickly

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) to gear up to meet the electricity demand in the state that was set to grow in the years to come. He also asked the authorities to ensure availability of uninterrupted supply during Diwali, sources said.

Principal secretary, energy and UPPCL chairman, Alok Kumar gave a presentation on future demand-supply scenario in the state.

Reviewing the power sector here at his official residence, the chief minister said the electricity demand in the state was all set to go up considerably in the state, especially in view of the new industries that were expected to come up following the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) by investors.

The CM said all efforts must be made to provide power supply to consumers as per the schedule and no rostering should be done in cities and villages during the Diwali and breakdowns, if any, must be attended quickly.

According to sources, Kumar in his presentation pointed out that the state had enough power purchase agreements to comfortably meet the demand for electricity till 2028-29, after which the state may face crisis.

He also pointed out that currently, the UPPCL was tying up for the purchase of more solar power from different sources, considering the fact that the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) had prohibited the corporation from signing any new agreements for the purchase of thermal power till 2023-24.

Kumar informed the chief minister that the corporation had already made arrangements for over 20,000 MW power to meet the enhanced festival demand. He said the corporation was committed to providing uninterrupted power to people during Diwali.

