CM Yogi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro work today

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:43 IST

Lucknow Chief minister Yogi Adityanth is expected to officially inaugurate the work of Kanpur Metro on Friday. One of the most ambitious projects of the industrial city, it is expected to reduce the pollution levels.

Kanpur is the second city of the state after Lucknow where work on the Metro will start. Agra is also on the list of cities where Metro work is expected to start soon.

Managing director, UP Metro Rail Corporation, Kumar Keshav said,

“Kanpur Metro is a rail-based mass transit system aimed at improving transportation and reducing pollution levels in the city. The feasibility study for the project was done by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) in June 2015. The study was prepared to control traffic woes and congestion, which are hampering the growth, development and prosperity of Kanpur. Pollution has emerged as a big threat for the city and we hope that this problem will also be tackled in a positive way once the Metro rolls in the industrial town. The tenders were floated for the elevated viaduct between IIT to Motijheel and I am happy to say that AFCONS Infra has been awarded the tender and work on elevated viaduct has begun. The chief minister is expected to officially lay the foundation stone of the project on Friday.”

In the first phase, there would be 8 stations out of which four would be underground and four elevated. The first phase is around 8.7 km long and would be completed by December 2021.

On February 28 this year, the central government approved the metro project for Kanpur at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 110 billion and a five-year time limit.

On September 6 this year, AFCONS infra was awarded the tender to construct eight stations in the 8.7 km long phase I priority corridor, along with tracks and elevated viaduct. This corridor is expected to be completed by December 2021, according to MD UPMRC Kumar Keshav.

On September 20, AFCONS infra and LMRC conducted a thorough route inspection from IIT to MotiJheel for the construction of track and metro station.

On September 22, LMRC razed the polytechnic hostels for depot construction.

On October 8, LMRC and AFCONS infra started pillar construction for elevated track in front of the National Sugar Institute.