CNG prices to go up in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

delhi

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:55 IST

Prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Rewari, Gurugram and Karnal will be increased by 50 to 55 paise per kg from 6am on Sunday, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced on Saturday.

The company said the hike is to offset the impact on its input costs as a result of recent appreciation of dollar vis-à-vis Rupee. “This revision in prices would result in an increase of Re 0.50 per kg in the consumer prices of CNG in Delhi, Rewari, Gurugram and Karnal, and Rs. 0.55 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The new consumer price of Rs. 47.10 per kg in Delhi and Rs 53.50 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad would be effective from 6.00 am on 1st September 2019. The price of CNG being supplied by IGL in Gurugram and Rewari would be Rs 58.95 per kg and in Karnal it would be Rs 55.95 per kg from 6.00 am on 1st September 2019,” the statement read.

It further said that IGL will continue to offer a discount of Rs 1.50 per kg in the selling prices of CNG for filling between 12.00 am to 6.00 am at select outlets in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. “Thus, the consumer price of CNG would be Rs. 45.60 per kg in Delhi and Rs 52.00 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad during 12.00 am to 6.00 am at the select CNG stations,” it said.

Explaining the reasons leading to the revision in the prices of CNG, the official spokesperson of IGL explained that the marginal revision has been necessitated due to recent appreciation of US dollar vis-à-vis rupee and the increase in operational expenses since the last price revision. The base price of natural gas being procured by IGL from all sources is dollar linked thereby making the entire input price totally dependent on price of dollar vis-à-vis rupee.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 21:51 IST