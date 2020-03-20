Code of Conduct at Maharashtra’s ‘model village’ advises returnees not to travel or use public transport

cities

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 17:44 IST

PUNE: The gram panchayat or village council at Maharashtra’s ‘model village’ Hiware Bazar in Ahmednagar district has prepared a ‘Special Code of Conduct’ for the villagers to deal with Covid-19.

Under the code, villagers working in Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad — the worst affected cities in Maharashtra — have been advised not to return to their home village and certainly not to do so by public transport. Villagers who return by public transport would be denied entry, the code of conduct categorically states.

After Anna Hazare’s village Ralegan Siddhi, it is Hiware Bazar, with a population of 1,600 which is famous across the country for its all-round development, drought-proofing and watershed management. The village sarpanch Popatrao Pawar, Padma Shri, said, “The Dakshta Samiti (precautionary measures committee) of the village has released a code of conduct for the villagers and has also sent it to non-resident villagers employed in the cities. We want to take the utmost precaution and some hard steps right at the beginning for the safety of our people.”

Pawar said there are nearly 500 villagers employed in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Mumbai, of which about 40 returned to the village after coronavirus cases began surfacing in the country.

“Since these cities have reported the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in Maharashtra, they are at the top of our list. We do not want villagers to return from these cities by public transport. They can come by private vehicles in case of an emergency,” he said.

Pawar said they have even advised the non-resident villagers not to rush home and risk catching the infection in transit. They should stay put safely wherever they are, he said.

The Covid-19 code of conduct has banned public events, advised villagers to postpone marriages till April 15, avoid crowding, especially around public hand pumps and has suspended private transport.

Nearly 600 farm workers and 100 labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar residing and working in the village have been advised to avoid travel for the next few weeks. “We want to disconnect our village for the time being from the city area as we want our protection at any cost. All that we can do is take precaution,” he said.

Villagers have been advised not to invite relatives or visit them in other places.

The code of conduct has advised villagers not to purchase cold drinks and ice cream from hawkers and has banned visits by veterinary doctors to attend to farm animals. Children have been advised not to gather on playgrounds or gyms and not to visit relatives residing outside.