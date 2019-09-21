Code of conduct in place as polls announced for Oct 21

cities

Gurugram With the announcement of Haryana assembly elections, which will be held on October 21, the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into force in the district.

In a videoconference held with the state’s chief election officer Anurag Aggarwal on Saturday evening, after the dates were announced by the Election Commission of India, the district administration officials were given direction to follow the MCC provisions.

In a press statement released by the administration, 17 static surveillance teams, 25 flying squads, 44 zonal magistrates and 86 sector officers will be on election duty in their designated areas. They will be deployed to take action against those violating the model code of conduct.

To conduct free and fair elections, cVIGIL, a mobile application will also be active to address complaints related to violation of the code of conduct in a fast-tracked manner. The officials are directed to respond to the complaint in 100 minutes after they are registered.

During the meeting, the EC sought a report on all government projects that are started or are yet to be started. Aggarwal said that no new project or scheme will be implemented, while those ongoing will continue. He said that projects for which a tender has already been floated, but the groundwork has not yet started, will be on hold until the elections.

Aggarwal directed officials to identify sensitive and hypersensitive booths for deploying micro-observers. He also sought a report on critical booths, where 90% polling took place in the last election. Publicity banners of political parties in all the constituencies are also to be removed within 72 hours.

To ensure smooth functioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the elections, Aggarwal stressed upon giving hands-on training for EVM and VVPAT to assigned officials and also to conduct mock poll across the city, through a mobile van, to create awareness on voting. He said the last date for submitting application forms for new Voter ID is September 24.

