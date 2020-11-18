College student killed in hit-and-run on Airport Road in Mohali

cities

A 20-year-old biker was killed in a hit-and-run on Airport Road in Mohali, police said on Wednesday.

Identified as Vishal Bansal of Mata Guzri Enclave in Kharar, he studied in a private college.

Vishal had left his house for Mohali when an unknown vehicle hit him near Dullat Resort in Sector 118 around 11am on Tuesday. Passersby informed police, and he was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6. He was later referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries at night.

“We have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, and are trying to trace the accused driver,” said inspector Amardeep Singh, station house officer, Balongi.