e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / College student killed in hit-and-run on Airport Road in Mohali

College student killed in hit-and-run on Airport Road in Mohali

He had left his house for Mohali when an unknown vehicle hit him near Dullat Resort in Sector 118

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A 20-year-old biker was killed in a hit-and-run on Airport Road in Mohali, police said on Wednesday.

Identified as Vishal Bansal of Mata Guzri Enclave in Kharar, he studied in a private college.

Vishal had left his house for Mohali when an unknown vehicle hit him near Dullat Resort in Sector 118 around 11am on Tuesday. Passersby informed police, and he was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6. He was later referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries at night.

“We have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, and are trying to trace the accused driver,” said inspector Amardeep Singh, station house officer, Balongi.

top news
‘Saving the economy is equally important’: No lockdown, assures Kejriwal
‘Saving the economy is equally important’: No lockdown, assures Kejriwal
131 Covid-19 deaths, highest spike in a day so far in Delhi
131 Covid-19 deaths, highest spike in a day so far in Delhi
Citizen journalist in China faces jail for reporting on Covid-19 in Wuhan
Citizen journalist in China faces jail for reporting on Covid-19 in Wuhan
Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit Bengal almost every month
Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit Bengal almost every month
China’s Covid vaccine appears safe, causes immune response
China’s Covid vaccine appears safe, causes immune response
‘I see them struggling’: Akhtar on India’s big test in Australia
‘I see them struggling’: Akhtar on India’s big test in Australia
Covid-19: Two districts with most hot spots have highest caseload
Covid-19: Two districts with most hot spots have highest caseload
Covid update: Pfizer’s 95% efficacy claim; Delhi wedding guests limited to 50
Covid update: Pfizer’s 95% efficacy claim; Delhi wedding guests limited to 50
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In