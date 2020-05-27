Coming to US for college tennis? ‘Ensure you’re in shape and not playing catch-up’

cities

Updated: May 27, 2020 16:28 IST

Pune: Tennis players in India are increasingly getting admitted into US colleges simply to access the training and competition that exists there, both of the highest level. Mark Weaver, coached Rutuja Bhosale at Texas A&M from 2013-2017. Rutuja Bhosale is currently ranked 443 in the WTA WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) singles and 196 in doubles. Bhoslae played a key role in the Fed Cup where India qualified for the World Group play offs. Bhosale competed for Texas A&M from 2013-2017 and received a degree in University Business Studies. “Bhosale competed at the highest levels in the US and left as an all-American player, which is the highest of honours that one can receive in US college tennis,” says Weaver. Here explains the benefits of getting associated with United States university tennis.

How does playing college tennis in the US help a player?

Playing college tennis in the US can be beneficial in so many ways. With an individual sport like tennis, it is one of the very few times in a person’s playing career that they can be part of a team; other than playing in the Olympics or Fed Cup/Davis Cup, that is generally about it. College tennis has become extremely popular internationally over the last 20-30 years.

What are the main challenges for Indian tennis players enrolling in US colleges?

Being on a collegiate team, especially being in the top programmes such as Texas A&M, can be very demanding both on your mind and your body. We compete at a very high level where winning and losing is a very fine line. Often, positions on the team with regards to the line-up and who is playing and who is not playing can be of the finest margins. Therefore, it is important to already come in being a great shape. It is hard to play “catch up” especially if you come in too far behind your teammates.

In general, from your experience, how many players turn professional after playing college tennis?

I would say anywhere from 10-20 turn pro per year once they have completed their college career.

What are benefits of spending five years playing US college tennis?

Some of the benefits of playing college tennis in the US is the high level of coaching and training that is given on a day to day basis. Basically everything is paid for while the athlete is working on a very valuable college degree. In college, pretty much everything is set up for the student-athlete to just go out and play and get better without having to worry at all about setting up practices or competitions. Travel is all planned out for the student athlete. We give the student athletes all the finest fitness and training they need to succeed at the highest of levels.

January to May is peak season for US college tennis? What have you suggested for players during the lockdown?

The main things we are telling our players now is just try hard to stay in shape by working on their fitness and of course to rest their bodies and stay healthy. Even if not everybody can practice for now, they can still control the things that they can control, such as fitness and nutrition as well.

Know the coach

Name: Mark Weaver

Age: 47

Team: Texas A&M

Coaching experience: 8 years at Briarcrest Country Club as director of tennis in College Station, Texas, while serving as the volunteer coach for Texas A&M from 199-2007.

8 years as assistant coach/associate head coach for Texas A&M 2007-2015.

Head Coach at Texas A&M 2015-Present