Coming up: Onion centres to deal with demand-supply gap

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 21:17 IST
LUCKNOW The state capital will have more than four dozen onion centres to deal with the demand-supply gap and help bring down price of the staple vegetable that has touched the Rs 130/kg mark here.

The initiative comes in wake of the district magistrate’s directive to make onions available to consumers at a lower price through retail outlets.

“It’s an emergency situation as onion prices have soared. It’s our responsibility to make efforts to make onions, which are an integral part of our diet, available to people,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, Lucknow, while addressing a meeting.

He asked officials to contact the main onion market in Nashik and open at least 50 onion centres in Lucknow.

“Initially, we are planning 50 onion centres, covering all the wards. At least two centres will be established in every ward. In the later phases, we may increase the total number of centres,” he added.

He also directed the district supplies officer to chalk out a comprehensive plan to bring equilibrium in onion prices.

Officials from the agriculture department, irrigation department, LMC, Mandi Parishad and other departments were present in the meeting.

He also asked officials to initiate legal action against those found hoarding onions. The administration has constituted teams to check hoarding of onions.

