Committee of experts, MahaMetro and NGOs to decide metro tickets pricing

Jan 23, 2020
Steffy Thevar
PUNE: Even as Pune Metro has proposed cost of tickets between Rs 10 to Rs 50 for distances ranging from 0 to 18 kilometers, the final ticket price would be decided by a ‘Fare Fixation Committee’ which would constitute experts, Mahametro officials and NGOs.

The cost of tickets between Rs 10 to Rs 50 for distances ranging from 0 to 18 kilometers has been proposed for the priority section of both Reach 1 (between Dapodi and Sant Tukaram Nagar) and Reach 2 (Garware college to Vanaz) in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The final pricing would, however, be decided by the Fare Fixation Committee only after the entire 31 km stretch of Pune metro is completed and ready for commercial use including the 4.2 kilometre underground stretch between Agriculture college and Swargate. The 31 kilometre stretch is in two phases, including, Pimpri Chinchwad via Shivajinagar to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi.

Hemant Sonawane, General Manager, Mahametro said, “These are only the proposed prices and the final prices will depend on the committee. The price may go high or low depending on that situation at that time. Our main consumption is electricity and so most of the price component depends on the cost of the electricity.”

The priority section of five kilometres in Reach 1 and Reach 2 could cost citizens about Rs 30 once the metro services are thrown open for public use.

Sonawane said, “Over 80% of the civil work is completed and out of the 5 kilometre stretch, tracks have been laid for over 1.8 kms and also 60 overhead electric masts have been erected out of 250. Most of the time is consumed by civil works which is on the verge of completion and so we are sure that we will be able to meet the deadline and the stretch will be open for public use by April.”

