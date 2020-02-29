Commuters go along with drill in CSMT train

cities

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:17 IST

Commuters boarding the 12.56pm CSMT-bound train departing from Thane railway station were taken aback on Friday when a team of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos vacated three compartments.

Fully armed personnel took over the compartments and platform number 1.

Later, commuters heaved a sigh of relief when they were told it’s a drill in progress.

“Following instructions from railway officials, three compartments of a train going to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from Thane railway station, were kept empty. The railway security officials were deployed at each compartment and on the platform,” said an official from Railway Protection Force (RPF) Thane.

“The compartments were kept empty for the NSG commandos, who were to board at Kanjurmarg railway station. A total of 100 NSG commandos along with a dog squad were stationed at the Kanjurmarg railway station,” added an official from RPF Thane.

Commuters were confused as no passenger was allowed to board the first three compartments.

However, as Thane is a home platform, commuters had enough time to board another compartment.

“It led to confusion among commuters but the security officials made sure it was disciplined,” said an official from RPF Thane.

When the commuters saw the armed personnel instructing them what to do, they calmed down.

“We did not know the reason we were stopped from boarding some compartments. However, security officials deployed on the platform and in the compartments told us what to do. We didn’t question them but just followed their instruction to board another compartment,” said Vishwanath Iyer, 56, who was travelling to Mulund.

The NSG commandos stationed at Kanjurmarg boarded the same local at 1:12pm. Security officials were deployed at every station between Thane and Kanjurmarg to direct commuters. The NSG commandos headed to CSMT and concluded the mock drill.