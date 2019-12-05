e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

Commuters miffed as app-based taxi drivers cancel trips frequently

cities Updated: Dec 05, 2019 01:25 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

Citizens,who frequently travel by app-based cabs in the city, have reported an increase in instances of drivers cancelling trips or refusing to accept rides. While app-based cab aggregator Uber said it “cannot comment” on the matter, Ola said it recently felicitated drivers who had the “best customer ratings owing to minimal ride cancellations and high ride acceptance in past six months”.

According to a recent consumer survey conducted by Local Circles, a social media citizen engagement platform, ride cancellations by drivers and surge pricing are the top concerns for riders. Of the 51,000 respondents to the study, 4,800 were from Mumbai. Commuters said drivers of app-based cabs often call them and ask for drop location.“Hundreds of users indicated how drivers ask a user about the destination and then ask them to cancel the ride,” read the survey report.

“I tried to book a cab last Sunday from Vashi to Kalamboli and four drivers cancelled. I was charged ₹50 every time a driver cancelled. On Tuesday, I tried to book a cab from Kalamboli to Panvel, and two drivers cancelled. I tried to contact the Ola customer service, but no one responds,” said Tapasya Vinod, a Kalamboli resident. Commuters also stated that drivers cite low fuel, non-accessibility to location and lower chances of getting return rides as reasons for cancellations. While 36% riders among those surveyed by Local Circles said drivers cancelling rides was their top concern, 29% cited surge pricing. “Multiple drivers have cancelled on me for just one journey,” said Dr Charu Jain, a Byculla resident.

Passengers have also taken to social media to express their discontent. “I had all these experiences in few months.1.Driver calling up to find location/rate 2.Driver accepting route and on reaching counter offers 3. App shows some amount and on reaching it is doubled,” tweeted @peacearyap. The driver of an app-based cab service said ride refusals happen when drivers want to finish work. “I always inform the riders that I will only be able to go to a certain location if it’s on my route,” he said,

top news
P Chidambaram freed after 106 days in jail
P Chidambaram freed after 106 days in jail
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities