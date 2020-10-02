e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Cong, BJP workers exchange blows in Ludhiana

Cong, BJP workers exchange blows in Ludhiana

Timely intervention of police, prevented the situation from taking an ugly turn, even as the episode lasted for around two hours

cities Updated: Oct 02, 2020 17:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
BJP workers protesting outside the Congress office near Clock Tower Chowk in Ludhiana on Friday.
BJP workers protesting outside the Congress office near Clock Tower Chowk in Ludhiana on Friday.(Harsimar Pal Singh)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers exchanged blows near the Clock Tower on Friday, even as social organisations were paying their respects to the father of the nation on Gandhi Jayanti celebrations near the municipal corporation’s Zone A office.

BJP workers were protesting outside the Congress office to condemn Thursday’s vandalism at its office which they claim was carried out by Youth Congress workers. Timely intervention of police, prevented the situation from taking an ugly turn, even as the episode lasted for around two hours.

Jeevan Gupta, state general secretary of the BJP, said party workers were protesting peacefully. “The Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government has failed on all fronts. The government has triggered farmers’ protest to divert attention of people from scams,” Gupta claimed, adding that Congress workers had also damaged the posters of BJP leaders in the Clock Tower area.

With a large number of workers of both parties gathering at the spot, police blocked the Old Sessions Chowk flyover; vehicles heading from Jagraon Bridge towards Clock Tower were diverted, leading to a jam on the Jagraon Bridge and the Domoria Bridge.

District Youth Congress president Yogesh Handa said, “BJP reflects the ideology of Nathuram Godse. They tried to instigate Congress workers and deliberately chose Gandhi Jayanti to create ruckus.”

“Instead of protesting against the Congress government, the BJP should reflect upon its misrule. Farmers are on roads, businessmen are suffering losses, economy is at all-time low and rapes are happening every day under the PM Narendra Modi-led regime,” said Handa.

Later, both the parties separately visited the statue of Gandhi to pay homage to the father of the nation.

top news
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Priyanka Gandhi attends prayer meet for Hathras victim at Delhi temple
Priyanka Gandhi attends prayer meet for Hathras victim at Delhi temple
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In