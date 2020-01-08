e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Cong fact-finding team visits JNU

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2020 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:

A four-member fact-finding team of the Congress visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday to probe the attack on students and faculty members on Sunday.

The team, comprising All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, party MP from Ernakulam Hibi Eden, former NSUI president of JNU unit Syed Nasser Hussain and former NSUI president and ex-president of Delhi University Students’ Union Amrita Dhawan, was constituted by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

They interacted with the eyewitnesses and those injured in the incident and video-graphed their accounts. “We received an overwhelming response on Wednesday. Students, faculty members and employees reached out to record their accounts in a large numbers. It’s quite clear that they wanted help and wanted the truth to come out. We will compile all the accounts now and form a report,” said Sushmita Dev.

According to a party official, the report might be submitted to the National Human Rights Commission in the coming days.

On Sunday, a masked mob entered the JNU campus and targeted the students and faculty members with sticks, stones and iron rods, leaving over 35 persons injured.

Many students and teachers, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, received severe injuries. The fact-finding team also met Ghosh and recorded her statement.

