Congress demands CBI probe into the death of Mainpuri girl

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 18:23 IST

Lucknow The Congress demanded on Wednesday that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) be immediately asked to probe the death of a Navodaya Vidhyalaya girl student in Mainpuri district and ₹1 crore (₹10 million) financial assistance be given to the next of kin of the girl. It also demanded that a ‘women and girl child safety index’ be set up in the state.

The girl was found dead in her hostel under mysterious circumstances on September 16.

Making the demand at a press conference here, UP Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra raised questions over the intentions of the state government, asking who it was trying to save.

“The state government did propose a CBI inquiry on September 27 but the Centre has been sitting on the recommendation,” she said adding, “The delay in initiating a CBI probe is beyond comprehension when there are same-party governments in the state and at the Centre,” Mishra said.

She said the special investigating team’s (SIT) findings suggest that the girl was raped and murdered, just as the family members had been alleging since the beginning. “The local administration and the police, however, did not listen to the family members and showed utter insensitivity towards them,” she alleged, stressing that the CBI probe was a must to bring out the truth.

On September 16, the victim, a student of Class XI, allegedly committed suicide in the hostel of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bhaugao, in Mainpuri and left a note claiming that she was being harassed by fellow hostel mates.

The father of the girl had lodged a complaint against the principal, hostel warden and a boy after which the police registered a case of murder and rape under the POCSO Act.

The government on Sunday removed the superintendent of police of Mainpuri for not taking appropriate action in the case and formed an SIT to probe the death. It also removed the DM the next day. Mishra said mere transfer of the DM and the SP was not enough.

Expressing concern over growing incidents of rape and sexual harassment in the state, “especially in government schools, colleges and protection homes”, the CLP leader demanded the government to set up a ‘women and girl child safety index’ in the state, and this, she suggested, should be monitored by an appropriate commission.

“We also demand that the central government table the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data for the period after 2017. The Central government is suppressing that data,” she said.

Quoting the NCRB data, she claimed that the percentage of charge-sheets filed in women-related cases had decreased to 86.6% in 2017 from 95.4% in 2013.