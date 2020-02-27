Congress govt in Punjab suffering from ‘karo na’ virus: Opposition MLAs

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 13:32 IST

CHANDIGARH: The opposition in the Punjab Assembly held a protest outside the House against the Congress-led government on Thursday, alleging that the current dispensation was suffering from the “karo na (don’t do) virus”.

“Employees have not been given anything in the last three years, be it pending dearness allowance or arrears,” Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parambans Singh Romana said outside the assembly.

“The state government is suffering from ‘karo na (don’t do) virus’. It has done nothing in the last three years on any front,” he said, in an apparent pun on the contagious Coronavirus that originated in China and has spread across the world.

On Wednesday, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said the distribution of 1.6 lakh free smartphones had been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak in China. The government had promised free phones for girl students of Classes 11 and 12 of government schools under a scheme that was part of its election manifesto.

The members of the Aam Aadmi Party also took up the issue of the alleged failure of the government in keeping their promises. They put on masks as a sign of protest.