Congress MLA Dhiman slams own govt for 'non-performance'

Congress MLA Dhiman slams own govt for ‘non-performance’

cities Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:22 IST
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Amargarh legislator urges Navjot Sidhu to ‘lead the people from the front’

Amargarh Congress MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman on Friday slammed his own party’s government for the alleged corruption, transport mafia and power tariff hike in the state.

“The public is unhappy with the non-performance of the state government on all fronts, be it corruption and transport mafia. People are disappointed as the government has done nothing in the past three years,” said Dhiman while talking to the media on the sidelines of a school function at Dirba.

He said the Congress will face the same fate in 2022 assembly elections as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) faced in the 2017 polls.

Dhiman also advised former cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to “lead the people from the front rather than sitting at home”.

The Amargarh MLA said that policies introduced by Sidhu, which could have helped the state economy, were not implemented. “Though Sidhu has been sidelined by the government, the people of the state love him. I request him to save Punjab’s youth.”

The MLA said that he will stand by the leader who will give the right direction to Punjab.

