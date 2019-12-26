Congress to protest CAA in Sohna on Saturday

cities

Dec 26, 2019

Gurugram The Haryana Congress will hold a rally in Sohna on Saturday to protest against the decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s decision to bring in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the party members said on Thursday.

A meeting in this regard was held at the party office in Kaman Sarai, in which party functionaries were asked to ensure maximum participation of people from south Haryana and Mewat, although it is a statewide rally, the party members said.

Senior Congress leader Captain (retd) Ajay Singh Yadav said that ‘Bharat Bachao, Sanvidhan Bachao’ rally will be organised to send a message to BJP in Haryana and Centre that people of the country will not allow the division on communal lines.

“The CAA and proposed NRC are meant to divide the people and it is against the constitution. Congress will fully oppose the bill as it will bring no benefit to the people of the country,” said Yadav.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, state party chief Kumari Selja, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior state-level functionaries will attend the rally.

Apart from that, the Congress members said that they will raise real issues and problems, such as unemployment, poor economic growth and slowdown, being faced by the people of the country.

“The CAA and NRC are being used by the present government to divert the attention from real problems being faced by the society. The law and order is in bad shape, and women are unsafe. What is the government doing?” he said.

Raman Malik, BJP spokesperson, said, “The Congress should factually point out what are the parts of CAA which are against the constitution. These protests are nothing but an attempt by the party to create trouble. The BJP, starting from December 30, will start a countrywide outreach programme on CAA and explain to people what it is really about. Also, it is a fact that the original constitution adopted by the country did not have the word secularism and it was included later.”