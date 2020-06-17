e-paper
Congress workers protest against BJP in Ludhiana

Congress workers protest against BJP in Ludhiana

PPCC president said the BJP only cared about Adanis and Ambanis.

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Congress leaders and workers demonstrating against BJP at Bharat Nagar Chowk in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
Congress leaders and workers demonstrating against BJP at Bharat Nagar Chowk in Ludhiana on Tuesday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

The general secretary of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), Krishan Kumar Bawa, on Tuesday organised a demonstration against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Bharat Nagar Chowk.

Bawa said that the BJP only cared about Adanis and Ambanis. “They don’t know about the problems faced by common people and farmers.” He further added that BJP was the government that sold airports, railway stations and even the Red Fort to fulfil their financial needs.

