Constable, son of retired cop awarded 8 years jail in drug case in Jalandhar

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 01:12 IST

Additional district and sessions judge, Jalandhar, Parminder Singh Grewal, convicted a Punjab Police constable and son of retired inspector in a drug case, on Tuesday. The court awarded Pavittar Singh, the constable, and Amanpreet Singh, son of police inspector, who was also working as teacher in a private school, eight years jail and fined ₹50,000 each under the Section 18 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. If the accused fail to deposit the fine, they will have to serve three months more in jail.

In the judgment, the court contended, “It is the duty of the police to curb the drug menace by taking effective measures against it. However, instead of curbing the consumption and supply of narcotics substances, Pavittar Singh and Amanpreet Singh were found neck-deep in the illegal business.”

It further said that Amanpreet who is also a teacher by profession and possession of 2kg opium jointly with Pavittar Singh has only lowered the noble profession of teaching. The convicts do not deserve any leniency, it said. The court rejecting the plea of the accused Amanpreet, who sought relief on the ground that his marriage is scheduled on January 8 next year, said the matter is not of any help in the view that he was transporting narcotics substance despite being a teacher and son of a retired police inspector.

The court also declined Pavittar Singh counsel’s request of considering lenient view in awarding punishment to the accused given his wife and minor son is completely dependent on him as his parents have died.

As per the first information report (FIR) of the police, both accused have been involved in drugs business at larger scale in Adampur and Bhogpur area of Jalandhar district. In March 2017, police had arrested Pavittar Singh and Amanpreet Singh near canal bridge on Adamour-Bhogpur road in Jalndhar, with two kilograms of opium in their car. A case was registered against the accused under relevant Sections of the NDPS Act at Bhogpur police station, Jalandhar.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 01:12 IST