Home / Cities / Contactless e-ticketing on Delhi buses from November: Gahlot

Contactless e-ticketing on Delhi buses from November: Gahlot

cities Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday said the city administration will launch contactless e-ticketing services in all its buses from November, a day after the transport department completed the second phase of the system’s trial.

“The mobile application through which the ticketing in buses will happen has received a good response from passengers. We have rectified all glitches that were noticed in the previous trials. We are also in the process of incorporating daily and monthly passes, along with developing a system for users without smartphones to buy tickets. We are looking forward to covering all cluster and DTC [Delhi Transport Corporation] buses under this app by the first week of November,” he said.

The second phase trial of the contactless e-ticketing App ‘Chartr’ was conducted from September 7 to 21 and covered more than 60 routes from four depots of the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) — Dilshad Garden, Kair Depot, Kushak Nallah Depot, Sunehri Pullah Depot, apart from one route from two DTC depots — Hasanpur and Gazipur depots.

Of the 51,644 total tickets purchased through the app in the 14-day period, 79.4% were free Pink tickets for female passengers. An average of 6% ticketing was done through the app during the trial, whereas the AC buses observed a 7% tickets sold through the app.

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store which is now available as a full version, as well as from a WhatsApp number.

The app automatically recommends a Pink ticket (free) for female passengers, based on the gender entered by the user. The app supports both Hindi and English languages. A user can also see all stoppages of a bus and can view by typing the name of the stop, all the buses arriving in the next half an hour with details like ETA. The ETA also gets updated in real-time during the passenger’s journey in the bus. The ticket becomes invalid once the passenger reaches their destination as entered in the app.

