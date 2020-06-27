Containment zones in city to witness stricter measures

cities

Gurugram: The authorities said Friday that strict measures in containment zones and hotspots in the city to slowdown the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease are expected to be taken soon. According to the district administration, the state was moving towards unlocking public movement and there was no reason to implement a citywide lockdown; it is instead planning to enforce stricter measures in areas where the number of Covid cases were high.

The health authorities in the city have identified several wards which have witnessed a high number of Covid-19 cases. It now plans to check the spread of the disease in these areas.

Downplaying the idea of re-imposing the lockdown, which was proposed by Gurugram MLA Sudhir Singhla, deputy commissioner Amit Khatri said: “The country is moving towards unlocking and in such a scenario there is no reason to implement the lockdown again. We have no plans in this regard.”

Khatri made the announcement in an address to the media Friday afternoon along with Gurugram municipal commissioner (GMC) Vinay Pratap Singh and deputy commissioner of police Nitika Gahlaut, at John Hall in Civil Lines.

To check the spread of the pandemic, the administration is now planning to deploy additional police force at the exit and entry points of containment zones so that movement of people is restricted. “Inside these zones, the unfettered movement of people would be checked and it would be ensured that people wear masks and follow social distancing rules,” said Khatri.

There are also plans to install CCTV cameras in these areas to keep a watch. Apart from enforcing social distancing along with other safeguards, Khatri said that there was a need to ensure intensive screening of the residents of these areas, which would be done by the health department.

“We will focus on intensive health screening, rapid testing and contact tracing in these areas so that the spread of this virus is checked. House-to-house surveys will be conducted and focus would also be on making people aware about what needs to be done to stay safe,” he said.

To boost the immunity of residents in containment zones, the administration will also get immunity booster medicine kits distributed through the Ayush department, which has already given out around 1.80 lakh kits in the city.

TRACKING THOSE IN HOME ISOLATION

The city police, meanwhile, said all measures are being taken to ensure containment zones are monitored and regulated. According to Gahlaut, as many as 2,000 police personnel are engaged in managing the response to Covid-19. “These police personnel have been deployed near containment zones and hospitals and around inter-state check posts. We identify containment zones, prepare a sealing plan and enforce it in tandem with the district administration” Gahlaut said.

She further said the police have also constituted a dedicated Covid-19 cell at its district headquarters to enforce strict adherence to home isolation norms by residents. “So far, the cell has reached out to 1,617 persons under home quarantine. We are also engaged in geo-fencing using mobile phones and the Aarogya Setu application. Police officials have advised those in home isolation to keep their phones running at all times, and also requested them to download the Aarogya Setu app,” she said.

The DCP further said that at least 67 policemen have been infected so far and most of them have recovered. Currently, only eight personnel are infected. She informed that a dedicated quarantine centre has been set up in Manesar by the district administration for police personnel.