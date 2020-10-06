e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Containment zones in Pune down to 59

Containment zones in Pune down to 59

cities Updated: Oct 06, 2020 20:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: As the positivity rate in Pune begins to drop, 20.6 per cent as of Tuesday, the areas under micro-containment have also reduced.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, on Monday, evening announced that 59 areas are now micro-containment zones in the city, as against the earlier number of 70.

“Most of these are limited to a particular society or a small lane,” Kumar said.

Following the state government policy, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has adopted the micro containment zone policy.

In the early stages of the pandemic, April, May and June, containments zones are mainly concentrated in slum areas, but over the last few weeks, urban housing societies now find themselves in micro-containment.

PMC has further revised its containment zone map and reduced the area under restriction to 3 sq km (2%) from earlier 7%. In the revised map, total 59 micro-clusters are under restrictions with Yewalewadi area having maximum number of containment zones.

top news
Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar NDA face, says BJP; JD(U) gets 122 seats
Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar NDA face, says BJP; JD(U) gets 122 seats
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Suryakumar’s fifty brings respite for MI
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Suryakumar’s fifty brings respite for MI
4-nation Quad gets cemented at Tokyo meet, sends stern message to China
4-nation Quad gets cemented at Tokyo meet, sends stern message to China
‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
Lockdown hit food security of children, says rights body
Lockdown hit food security of children, says rights body
Navalny poisoning: OPCW finds traces of nerve agent Novichok
Navalny poisoning: OPCW finds traces of nerve agent Novichok
‘I am not anti-Pakistan but...’: Gautam Gambhir interacts with Twitterati
‘I am not anti-Pakistan but...’: Gautam Gambhir interacts with Twitterati
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In