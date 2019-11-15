e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Convict escapes from moving jail van after making hole in its floor

Police are yet to discover the point where exactly the accused escaped, but they suspect that he could have escaped at a traffic signal

cities Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A convict, undergoing 12-year imprisonment in a drug peddling case and trial in four other cases, escaped from a moving jail van ferrying inmates from the New Court Complex to the Central Jail, Tajpur Road, here on Friday by making a hole in the floor of the van.

The police are yet to discover the point where exactly the accused escaped, but they suspect that the accused escaped at a traffic signal or a traffic jam.

The accused, Shiv Kumar of Sultanpur of Uttar Pradesh, is a convict in a drug case, lodged against him at the Sadar police station on March 13, 2018. He is serving a jail term of 12 years in the case. The accused is also facing trial in four cases, including burglaries and drug peddling, registered at different police stations. The police had taken him to the court complex along with others in the van for hearing in two cases of burglaries on Thursday. After the hearing, when the police reached the Central Jail, they found the convict missing from the van. The police and the jail staff investigated the matter and, later, they found a hole in the floor of the van ferrying inmates.

Shiv Kumar, assistant jail superintendent, stated 75 inmates were taken to the court complex from the jail for hearing of cases. As many as 55 inmates were taken in the bus, while 20 were taken in a van. In the investigation, they found that Shiv Kumar was sitting on the back seat of the van. He had made a hole in the floor of the van and escaped. The officials are suspecting that a small portion of the iron floor of the van had been corroded and become weak due to rust. “The convict might have been hitting the rusted portion continuously with his feet and it gave way,” they said

A case under Sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at division number 7 police station. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sudarshan Singh, investigating the case, stated that the police would scan the CCTV cameras installed on the route of the bus to know from where the accused escaped. The other inmates ihe van are also being interrogated if they noticed when he escaped. A hunt is one for his arrest, he added.

top news
Longest bad air spell in 2 years, Supreme Court seeks answers
Longest bad air spell in 2 years, Supreme Court seeks answers
Government may hike bank deposit insurance cover: Nirmala Sitharaman
Government may hike bank deposit insurance cover: Nirmala Sitharaman
Open, investment-friendly economy in India, says PM Modi
Open, investment-friendly economy in India, says PM Modi
Lured into job opportunity, woman raped by 5 in Noida park
Lured into job opportunity, woman raped by 5 in Noida park
‘Severe’ air persists for fourth day but MPs, officials skip key pollution meet
‘Severe’ air persists for fourth day but MPs, officials skip key pollution meet
Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s associate and friend, guilty of lying to Congress
Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s associate and friend, guilty of lying to Congress
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities