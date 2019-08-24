Convict who jumped parole in 2012 arrested from Mumbra

cities

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:14 IST

Police last week arrested a 45-year-old man from Mumbra who had jumped parole in 2012.

According to the police, Rafiq Abdul Rehman Shaikh has around 22 cases of murder, burglary, kidnapping, assaulting, and drugs supply registered against him at Ratnagiri police station.

“Shaikh was sentenced to life term in a murder case in 2007. In January 2012, Shaikh was granted parole for 14 days from Nashik Central Jail. However, Shaikh did not return. He was announced absconded from the jail,” said a senior police officer from crime department of Wagale Estate police station, Thane.

Shaikh was living in Mumbra by changing his identity.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested him and remanded him in police custody.

“During interrogation, it was confirmed that he is the same convict who was absconding from Nashik Central Jail seven years ago,” said a police officer.

“The accused will be handed over to the Ratnagiri police soon,” said a police officer.

