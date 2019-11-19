e-paper
Cook at eatery dies in cylinder explosion in Ulhasnagar; 1 hurt

cities Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:42 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
A man died after a cylinder exploded at a small eatery at C block in Ulhasnagar on Monday. A waiter at Sadguru Kripa, Dheeraj Verma, 24, suffered 90% burn injuries and is being treated at Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar.

Sharma and a cook, Govind Yadav, 36, were cooking at the entrance of the eatery when the cylinder exploded. A fire broke out and spread quickly. Sharma managed to run out but Yadav could not.

The fire brigade team of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) doused the blaze but the eatery was completely burned.

“There was a leakage in the LPG cylinder which led to the blast, causing the fire. When we reached the spot, the worker was charred inside,” said Bhaskar Murpagar, chief fire officer, UMC.

The owner sustained burn injuries and was taken to Central Hospital. The police do not have the details of the incident as they are yet to take Sharma’s statement. “We have registered a case of accidental death. We will have to take the statement of the injured waiter and then file a case. We will check whether the eatery was legal,” said DD Tele, assistant commissioner of police, Ulhasnagar.

