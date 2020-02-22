Cop held for duping Nagpada doc of Rs 61.5 lakh

cities

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 00:04 IST

A 41-year-old police sub-inspector was arrested by Nagpada police on February 13 for allegedly cheating a 60-year-old doctor of ₹61.5 lakh on the pretext of providing his daughter admission in KEM Hospital’s medical college. According to the police, the accused, who was then posted with Nagpada police, claimed he could get the admission done using his clout in the Mantralaya and because he personally knew the former medical education minister.The police are on the lookout for three others.

Police said the daughter of the complainant, Dr Abdul Wahab Ansari, who runs a clinic in Nagpada, was trying to get admission in a reputed medical college in 2016. Niyamat Khan, a resident of Ansari’s housing society, approached the doctor and told him he worked as a driver for the accused sub-inspector, Milind Hiware. Khan told Ansari that Hiware had sources in the Mantaralaya and could get his daughter’s admission done. On March 28, 2017, Ansari, along with Khan, met Hiware at Nagpada police station. Hiware told Ansari that he knew the then education minister and demanded ₹70 lakh for the work, the complaint stated.

Ansari sold his shop, arranged for₹40 lakh and on April 6, 2017, handed over the cash to Hiware. After a few weeks Hiware took ₹1 lakh from Ansari on the pretext of giving it to the minister, the police said. Later, Hiware introduced Ansari to one Shivaji Gore, who he claimed worked as a secretary in the Mantralaya, and Prasad Kamble, who he said was the security guard of the minister. An officer said Ansari paid ₹2.5 lakh to Gore and ₹18 lakh to Hiware to give it to Kamble. Hiware promised Ansari his daughter would get the admission by June 15, 2018, but failed to do so, and started avoiding his calls, the officer said. When the complainant told Hiware he needed the money back for his daughter’s marriage, Hiware promised to return it, but did not, the complaint stated.

Meanwhile, Hiware was transferred to Bhandup police station. In 2019, Ansari approached Nagpada police and a cheating case was registered against Hiware and three others. Hiware approached a sessions court for anticipatory bail, but it was rejected, after which he was arrested. “Hiware bought a car with the money and diverted it to various bank accounts,” said an officer. Police are on the lookout for Khan, Gore and Kamble.