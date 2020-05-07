e-paper
Cop’s mother found dead in Amritsar, robbery suspected

The ACP said the woman was alone at her home when the incident occurred

cities Updated: May 07, 2020 00:52 IST
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
A 47-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit at her residence in Sandhu Colony here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sarabjit Kaur, mother of constable Gurkirat Singh who is posted at Gharinda police station.

The incident came to light at around 8 pm when Gurkirat returned home from his duty. He found his mother dead and everything in the house scattered all around, police said.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-north) Sarabjit Singh said the preliminary investigation suggested that it was a case of robbery.

He said some gold ornaments and cash were stolen from the house.

The ACP said the woman was alone at her home when the incident occurred. “Both Gurkirat and his mother had been living in the house. Gurkirat’s younger brother lives in Canada,” he added.

Police said they were collecting the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area to ascertain the identity of the accused.

A case under charges of murder (Section 302) and robbery was registered at the sadar police station in Amritsar.

