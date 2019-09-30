Cops ask Navratri organisers in Mumbai to be extra vigilant

cities

Updated: Sep 30, 2019

Navratri organisers from Borivli said the police have asked them to be extra vigilant about people’s safety this year. Apart from installing CCTV cameras and ensuring police presence, organisers have also been asked to keep a sniffer dog of their own, said Ganesh Naidu, organiser of Kora Kendra Navratri in Borivli. The organisers on Saturday had a meeting with police officers to discuss security provisions and traffic woes owing to Metro barricades. “We have expressed our concern that the area around our Navratri ground gets very crowded, which will affect traffic movement. Our MP has assured us Metro barricades will be removed,” said Naidu.



A senior police officer from the area said it was a routine practice to discuss security arrangements. “Metro barricading near venues is an issue as it will lead to crowding. We will make special arrangements to look into these issues,” said the officer. Harshil Lalaji, organiser of Showglitz Events, said, “We have security guards and volunteers who are keeping a tab on those entering the premises, apart from CCTV cameras.”

First Published: Sep 30, 2019