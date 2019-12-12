Cops beat us, say DCW members

cities

Updated: Dec 12, 2019

New Delhi:

Members of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday said they were beaten by police during their protest march towards Parliament, demanding capital punishment for rapists.

The Delhi police denied the allegations and said the protesters were only stopped from proceeding towards Parliament. The march started near Rajghat at around 4 pm. Police stopped the protesters near ITO . As part of the protest, the protesters also threw bangles at the police personnel.

The call for a protest march was made by the DCW chief Swati Maliwal, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike (10th day) demanding justice for the victims in the recent incidents of rape and violence across the country.

DCW members alleged that the supporters were “brutally” assaulted while one of the girls, a student who had joined the protest, bled from her ear.

Police had earlier said that the protesters would be stopped near Jantar Mantar and would not be allowed to march ahead as the Parliament session is going on.

Delhi police spokesperson, M S Randhawa, said, “No force was used against the protestors. We had just asked them to stop, as protest demonstrations are not allowed near the Parliament. They were jumping over the barricades and were asked to retreat to Rajghat.”