Cops felicitated for timely arrest in minor’s murder

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 01:09 IST

Officers from Kalyan police were felicitated by Kalyan deputy commissioner Vivek Pansare for the timely arrest of a man who was accused of gang-rape and murder of a six-year-old.

The accused was on the run from Jharkhand. The police team of Kalyan were felicitated as, due to their timely probe, a session court in Jharkhand delivered the judgment in the case within 24 days of the crime on Tuesday.

The court sentenced to death all the three accused who were found guilty of raping the minor and burying her body after strangulating her to death.

“Following the information from Jharkhand police, the official from Mahatma Phule police station arrested the accused, Mithu Jailal Rai, 22, who was travelling in the train from Jharkhand. After he was caught by the Kalyan police, the accused, Rai, disclosed the names of the other two accused, who were arrested from Jharkhand. Rai was handed over to the police in Jharkhand’s Dumka district,” said an official from Mahatma Phule police station, Kalyan. The crime was committed on February 5, 2020, while the accused, Mithu Rai, was caught by the Kalyan police on February 8. The result of the case was announced in a fast-track on March 3.

“All three accused were fined ₹50,000 and were given death penalty after they were convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, section 376 (D) (B), 366 and 34 of IPC” informed a police officer.