Cops fine 2,600 vehicles for illegal parking in Panvel in Jan

cities

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 00:39 IST

In a major action against illegal parking of heavy vehicles in Panvel, the traffic cops took action against 2,600 vehicles and collected a penalty of ₹3.9 lakh in January. The police fine ₹250 for illegal parking.

Ankush Khedkar, senior police inspector (traffic) from Kalamboli traffic station, said, “Action has been taken in the past one month. We zeroed down on areas prone to illegal parking in Panvel, Kharghar and Kamothe. The patrolling officers took many rounds and ensured that action is taken and the area is free from illegal parking.”

“Despite staff shortfall we have been asked to patrol the area regularly. Patrolling will be done regularly in Kamothe, Kharghar and Kalamboli to ensure that illegal parking menace does not resurface,” said a traffic police, requesting anonymity.

Taloja link road which connects Mumbra, Panvel and Sion-Panvel highway after cutting through the Kalamboli stretch, is filled with illegally parked heavy vehicles. The other side of Sector 2 in Kharghar has a parking lot but vehicles are parked illegally on the stretch.

Residents said parking menace is in control till regular action is taken but traffic cops lax at times.

“We have noticed that when action is taken against illegal parking, there are no vehicles parked. After the drive is over, the menace is back,” said Divyesh Patil, 40 a resident of Kalamboli.

“Parking anywhere other than the parking lot has become rampant. The illegally parked vehicles are eating the space meant for motorists. The traffic as well as police department need to act strictly,” said Hemant Sharma, a transport activist. “Apart from asking them to pay fine, traffic cops should also educate the drivers who always park in no-parking zones,” said Sharma.