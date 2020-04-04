Cops on curfew duty to get weekly offs in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 00:37 IST

Amid the increased workload and hectic schedule due to the curfew imposed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal brought some relief for cops on duty by announcing regular week-offs for them.

Appreciating their efforts at keeping people indoors, often by putting their own health at risk, Agrawal said the cops have been working round-the-clock ever since the curfew has been imposed. “From implementing the curfew orders to making people aware about the virus to even distributing food among the needy, the cops have been at the frontline in this battle,” he said, adding, “Often in such a situation, they find it hard to take care of their own health and spend time with their families.”

To help them beat the stress in these testing times, he orders his officers to make a list of all personnel on curfew duty and give them weekly off on rotation basis.

He also advised them to take a 30-minute walk everyday to stay fit. He also said the police department has been ensuring that all cops on duty get proper meals and tea breaks.

‘HAVE NOT SEEN MY FAMILY IN 17 DAYS’

For head constable Narvinder Singh, deputed at the Division Number 8 police station, his duty comes before anything else. The 31-year-old says that his parents and brother have been worried about him. “They live in Jeera of Ferozepur district and I the last time I met them was 17 days ago,” he says.

Talking about his schedule, he says, “I have been working 15 to 18 hours a day so people remain indoors. I report to duty at 6 in the morning and come home only late at night.”

“My mother has been calling me frequently but often due to my busy schedule, I am unable to attend her call,” she said. Narvinder joined the force 10 years ago and says this is the first time he has seen such a situation.

‘ REMINDS ME OF THE MILITANCY ERA’

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhjinder Singh, who has been serving in the department for the past 30 years, says the curfew reminds him of the militancy era in Punjab.

“It was a tough time back then but this is even more difficult,” Singh said, adding quickly, “But the police are in control of the situation,”

Sukhjinder Singh belongs to Duburji village in Payal and has not gone home since the curfew was imposed in the state. He has been sleeping in Rose Garden police post.

He says he has three children and makes sure speak regularly with them over phone. “For us our duty comes first and we available for the department in every situation,” he adds.

‘HAVE NOT SPOKEN TO MY KIDS’

Inspector Pawan Kumar, Model Town station house officer, says, due to the increased working hours, he has not been able to speak to his children.

“My duty ends late at night. By the time I reach, my two sons are fast asleep and since I have to leave early in the morning, I don’t get to speak to them at all,” he says.

Kumar, however, makes sure to have frequent communication with them over the phone. “It is part of our job. When we joined the force, we vowed service to the people,” he says while appealing to people to follow government orders to win the battle against virus.