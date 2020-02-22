e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Cops seize mobile phone of molestation case accused

Cops seize mobile phone of molestation case accused

cities Updated: Feb 22, 2020 00:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A day after 15-year-old girl was molested in Ulhasnagar, the police have seized the mobile phone of the accused in which the accused had recorded the video of the act. The main accused, Pranam Sangade was arrested on Thursday, and the other two are still absconding.

Police is now examining the phone to check if the accused were involved in other molestation cases. Police also have started patrolling in every school area ensure safety of students.

top news
Forcing opinion via disruption akin to terrorism: Kerala governor
Forcing opinion via disruption akin to terrorism: Kerala governor
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
MP revokes order setting sterilisation target notice to health workers
MP revokes order setting sterilisation target notice to health workers
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities