Cops seize mobile phone of molestation case accused

cities

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 00:35 IST

A day after 15-year-old girl was molested in Ulhasnagar, the police have seized the mobile phone of the accused in which the accused had recorded the video of the act. The main accused, Pranam Sangade was arrested on Thursday, and the other two are still absconding.

Police is now examining the phone to check if the accused were involved in other molestation cases. Police also have started patrolling in every school area ensure safety of students.