e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Cops take action against 150 bikers in Ulhasnagar

Cops take action against 150 bikers in Ulhasnagar

cities Updated: May 24, 2020 00:35 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

In a major crackdown on two-wheelers and non-essential shops found flouting the lockdown norms, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation along with the police took action against 150 bikers and 11 shops on Saturday.

The civic body also served notices to 80 shops selling essentials without following social distancing and other safety norms such as not wearing mask and not sanitising the shops.

“As per the lockdown norms, only one person is allowed in a two-wheeler. Those riding pillion faced action from the police,” said Ganesh Shimpi, assistant commissioner, UMC.

The Ulhasnagar police seized the keys of 150 two-wheelers.

The civic officials also took action against the non-essential shops which were open flouting rules. The civic body registered first information report (FIR) against 11 shop owners under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Shops selling clothes and footwear are not allowed to open during lockdown. Such shops have been booked under Section 188 of IPC,” said Shimpi.

The UMC recorded 166 Covid positive cases till Saturday.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In