Cops take action against 150 bikers in Ulhasnagar

Updated: May 24, 2020 00:35 IST

In a major crackdown on two-wheelers and non-essential shops found flouting the lockdown norms, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation along with the police took action against 150 bikers and 11 shops on Saturday.

The civic body also served notices to 80 shops selling essentials without following social distancing and other safety norms such as not wearing mask and not sanitising the shops.

“As per the lockdown norms, only one person is allowed in a two-wheeler. Those riding pillion faced action from the police,” said Ganesh Shimpi, assistant commissioner, UMC.

The Ulhasnagar police seized the keys of 150 two-wheelers.

The civic officials also took action against the non-essential shops which were open flouting rules. The civic body registered first information report (FIR) against 11 shop owners under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Shops selling clothes and footwear are not allowed to open during lockdown. Such shops have been booked under Section 188 of IPC,” said Shimpi.

The UMC recorded 166 Covid positive cases till Saturday.