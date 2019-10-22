Cops to re-investigate Chhota Lalla murder case

cities

A day after gangster Vijay Sidhu alias Chhota Lalla’s was killed, police Tuesday released one of the accused, Vanita. Police will re-investigate the matter to know if the gangster was killed in self defense.

Lalla was stabbed to death by a firecracker trader, Vishal, after the gangster had slapped his mother Vanita.

Lalla was killed near Jalandhar Bypass where he had gone to extort money from the traders at the makeshift cracker market.

Lalla’s accomplice Sajan who had accompanied him for extortion is also being probed, said police. Sajan, whose brother is an inspector, is the son of a former councillor.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agarwal said, if Lalla was killed in self defense, the case will be different.

A case was registered against Vishal, his brother Sagar, mother Vanita and their unidentified accomplices under Sections of 302 (murder) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

