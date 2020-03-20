e-paper
Corona positive travelled Delhi to Mumbai by train, 6 states alerted

Corona positive travelled Delhi to Mumbai by train, 6 states alerted

cities Updated: Mar 20, 2020 01:12 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has alerted six states –Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat – after a citizen from Philippines who tested positive for coronavirus had travelled to Delhi and returned to Mumbai by train with his friends.

“We have informed the respective authorities of these states mentioning that a coronavirus positive person travelled through this part of the state. Now they will take necessary action,” additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told Hindustan Times on Thursday.

According to the BMC, 59-year-old Philippino national was admitted to Kasturba Hospital and tested positive on March 16. The patient started exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 – cough, fever, body ache – after his Delhi visit.

Civic officials also found out about his travel and identified his high risk and low risk contacts. One of his close contacts has already tested positive.

The BMC has initiated discussion with the Central Railway seeking detailed information of all co-passengers on particular route.

Shivaji Sutar, Central Railway’s chief public relations officer, said: “For safety and security of our passengers, we are ready to share information of passengers with the respective authority. We have already started taking necessary steps to control outbreak of coronavirus in the state.”

