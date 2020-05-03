e-paper
Corona warriors felicitated at Ludhiana Military Station

Posters and ‘thank-you’ cards made by the family members of all personnel were given to members of the medical fraternity

May 03, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

All health workers on the frontline were felicitated at the Ludhiana Military Station for their services amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Posters and ‘thank-you’ cards made by the family members of all personnel were given to members of the medical fraternity.

Station commander Brigadier Manish Arora lauded the corona warriors and urged them to keep the Ludhiana Military Station a corona-free zone.

