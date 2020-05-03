Corona warriors felicitated at Ludhiana Military Station

cities

Updated: May 03, 2020 23:51 IST

All health workers on the frontline were felicitated at the Ludhiana Military Station for their services amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Posters and ‘thank-you’ cards made by the family members of all personnel were given to members of the medical fraternity.

Station commander Brigadier Manish Arora lauded the corona warriors and urged them to keep the Ludhiana Military Station a corona-free zone.