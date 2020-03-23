Coronavirus: Despite lockdown in Delhi, anti-CAA protests continue at Shaheen Bagh

cities

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:52 IST

New Delhi: Even as the national Capital went into lock down on Monday, a handful of women protesters continued their sit-in agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), blocking road no. 13 A in south-east Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. On Sunday, all except five of the protesters had withdrawn from the site, although leaving behind their slippers to “lend solidarity to the fight against Covid-19 disease” and as a symbolic gesture of their agitation as well.

“We have decided to continue in this manner due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 disease. Only five women protesters will remain inside the tent at the protest at all times. We’re not allowing elderly women or those with cold to be among them. The women protest in shifts but we ensure that only five of them remain inside the tent at any given point of time and not more,” said Abid Sheikh, one of the organisers.

Despite requests from different sections due to the growing threat over Sars-Cov-2 virus, protesters at Shaheen Bagh have refused to call off their protest against the CAA. Many had cited that they were waiting for a Supreme Court hearing in the matter, which was scheduled to take place on Monday. However, due to the partial shutdown of the apex court, no hearing was held on Monday.