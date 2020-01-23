e-paper
Coronavirus: Health dept asks hospitals to notify cases of acute respiratory infections

Coronavirus: Health dept asks hospitals to notify cases of acute respiratory infections

cities Updated: Jan 23, 2020 18:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China, the district health department on Wednesday asked private hospitals here to report cases of severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illnesses. Hospitals have also been asked to make staff aware of the symptoms, and to follow infection prevention control measures.

“The virus has been identified as highly contagious and since Gurugram hospitals receive international patients, extra precaution needs to be taken to identify suspected cases,” said Dr Ram Prakash Rai, district epidemiologist.

The virus can cause pneumonia, with symptoms including fever, and difficulty in breathing. Experts said since symptoms are similar to many other respiratory diseases, extra screening and precaution is needed.

Health department officials said if a suspected case is identified, the patient will be kept under observation for 14 days. “The state surveillance unit of the health department will also be notified if a suspected case comes across,” said Rai.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that there is no clear evidence of human to human contact; however, epidemiological parameters of the virus such as the source of infection, modes of transmission, among others, are still being investigated.

A letter from the office of the National Health Mission to all state governments dated January 17 says that states should review their preparedness, identify gaps and strengthen core capacities in the area of surveillance.

The civil aviation ministry has directed seven airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, to make arrangements for screening of passengers arriving from China.

