Coronavirus lockdown: 2 held for trying to transport 59 labourers to UP

Coronavirus lockdown: 2 held for trying to transport 59 labourers to UP

Mar 30, 2020
The Sewri police have arrested two persons including a truck driver and booked them for trying to transport 59 daily wage workers to Uttar Pradesh in a truck. According to the police officials, the driver Shaban Jiyaulla Rehmani along with Zahir Akbar Ali Ahmed arranged for a truck and took ₹4000 per person to transport them.

“On Sunday our team of officers received information regarding a truck loaded with people heading for Uttar Pradesh. Our teams intercepted the truck and arrested two truck driver. We found 59 persons inside the vehicles,” said Rashmi Karandikar, deputy commissioner of police, Port Zone.

The 59 persons were working on daily wage at Pydhonie, Sewri, Darukhana, Mazagaon and others areas. “They told us that they were rendered jobless in Mumbai, and the proprietors of the places where they were working were not willing to take care of them. So, they wanted to head back home,” said Kiran Mandare, police sub-inspector, Sewree police station.

