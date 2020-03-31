Coronavirus lockdown: 20,000 labourers housed at infrastructure sites in Mumbai

cities

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 22:10 IST

With multiple infrastructure projects on in the city, 20,750 labourers are put up at the relief camps set-up by the state agencies. On Tuesday, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is implementing the Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz), said that 9,750 workers have been housed at 51 sites. “We are providing them with food and taking all necessary precautions,” said an MMRC spokesperson. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which has 11,000 labourers at various sites, said it will bear the additional expense of the upkeep of the labourers. There are 5,444 labourers at the various Metro project sites, while the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link has 5,042 labourers at its sites.