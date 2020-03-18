e-paper
Coronavirus: Luksar jail cancels inmates’ meeting with families till end of March

cities Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:56 IST
In the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, authorities of the Gautam Budh Nagar district jail in Luksar have cancelled stopped inmates from meeting outsiders till March 31.

The Luksar jail, spread over 90 acres, was inaugurated in April 2014. The jail has 55 women inmates and 2,800 male inmates, and around 100 barracks equipped with CCTV cameras.

Luksar jail superintendent Vipin Kumar Mishra said, “The disease has created a sense of panic, and people are taking precautionary measures. Everyday, around 500 people come to visit their relatives and friends, who are in the jail. There are some inmates who are convicted and some under-trial. To ensure they are safe from Covid-19, we have banned meetings till March 31,” he said.

The jail administration also held a meeting with inmates in this regard. “Inmates said the decision has been taken for their welfare, and are satisfied with the move,” he said. However, Mishra said meetings may be permitted in exigent circumstances. “If there is an urgent message that needs to be conveyed, we will allow such meetings,” he said.

The jail has an in-house 80-bed hospital, where inmates are offered medical treatment when needed. Officials said that some inmates have complained of fever, cough and headache. “We have also made an isolation ward in the jail. About 17 inmates showing uneasiness and sickness have been shifted to the isolation ward. None of them have been found to have Covid-19 so far,” Mishra said.

The jail administration has also engaged 10 inmates to make masks to be used a preventive measure against the disease.

