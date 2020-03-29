e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Coronavirus outbreak: 10 held for illegally stockpiling face masks, sanitisers

cities Updated: Mar 29, 2020 19:19 IST
Manish Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch on Saturday conducted raids at three places in the city and seized face masks and sanitisers worth Rs 1.5 crore. The police have arrested a total of 10 accused in three separate cases.

The first raid was conducted by an official of the crime branch’s unit 10 in Govandi area. They seized total 2,97,800 face masks worth Rs. 74.90 lakh from a godown situated in Baiganwadi area and arrested four people.

The second raid was conducted by unit 11 in the Dharavi area. Police seized 2,800 bottles sanitisers worth Rs. 26 lakh. While the third raid was conducted by unit 8 in a medical store at Gokuldham area in Goregaon (East). Police seized sanitisers worth Rs2.22 lakh.

