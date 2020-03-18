Coronavirus outbreak: City’s Kali Devi Temple shut down until further notice

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 22:43 IST

In an attempt to curb coronavirus outbreak, on Wednesday, the Kali Devi Temple, Patiala, has been shut down until further notice.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Kumar Amit said that the temple’s advisory committee took the decision owing to health concerns. “Special arrangements have been made for live telecast of the morning and evening prayers for devotees,” he said.

The state government has already issued stringent advisory to all district administrations to contain public gatherings besides shutting down coaching institutes, malls and other establishments.

KAR SEWA ON AT DUKHNIWARAN SAHIB

Meanwhile, a massive gathering was witnessed at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib where kar sewa (voluntary service) is on for cleaning of the holy pond.

Gurdwara manager Karnail Singh said that they have already appealed to devotees to not participate in the volunteer services at the moment, but they are adamant.

“We have already informed people that the kar sewa has been deferred due to coronavirus threat, but the devotees keep pouring-in in large numbers. The kar sewa is being carried out after over three decades,” he said.

On Wednesday, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh asked all religious organisations and dera heads to keep public gatherings under 50 in support of the government’s efforts to check the spread of coronavirus.