Coronavirus outbreak: Gorakhpur factories start making sanitisers to meet demand

Coronavirus outbreak: Gorakhpur factories start making sanitisers to meet demand

cities Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
GORAKHPUR: After receiving licences on the instruction of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, two factories, located in Gorakhpur industrial development area, have started making sanitisers in view of their growing demand in eastern UP following coronavirus outbreak.

A spirit making company and also a local firm have been given license by the excise department to manufacturer sanitisers to meet their shortage as hand washing is important precautionary measure to avoid infection from the deadly virus.

According to an official of the excise department, the sprit making company will have a capacity of manufacturing 50,000 bottles of sanitisers per day while the other local company will initially roll out 2000 units and 10000 units daily later.

VP Singh, district excise officer said, “Both the companies have been issued licenses to manufacture sanitisers to ensure that people get sanitisers at the reasonable prices.”

Meanwhile, the local administration has placed an order of 3000 liters of disinfectant sodium hypochlorite with a Delhi-based firm. The chemical, which has been found extremely effective in killing germs and is being used widely in disinfecting public places, will be used by the municipal corporation’s sanitary workers in cleaning places.

